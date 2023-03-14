Job losses as Airth Castle Hotel wedding venue closes
- Published
A popular wedding venue once owned by the family of Robert the Bruce has gone into administration.
The owners of Airth Castle Hotel, near Falkirk, voluntarily ceased trading at midday on Tuesday.
A spokesperson said 26 full-time staff would be made redundant, as well as a number of part-time staff.
The operating company, which does not own the hotel, blamed the Covid pandemic and soaring energy bills for the decision to fold.
The company was incorporated in 2004 to trade as Airth Castle Hotel & Spa. It was successful and profitable throughout its 18 years of trading.
The owners of the hotel property, Airth Castle Limited, said the hotel would not be sold as a result of the operating company's insolvency.
It is understood those with weddings booked at the venue have been offered a refund or the option to choose another venue owned by the company.
A spokesperson for Airth Castle Hotel Limited said: "The Coronavirus pandemic had a major financial impact on the operating company, as the hotel was forced to close for an extended period.
"Then, as the energy crisis unfolded and supplier costs increased, the company's level of debt reached unmanageable levels and we have taken the reluctant decision to place the company into voluntary liquidation.
"Regretfully, around 26 full-time staff, together with a number of part-time staff, will be made redundant."