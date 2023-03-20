Concern grows for man missing on Kinloch Rannoch camping trip
Police said they are extremely concerned for a 28-year-old man who went missing during a camping trip in Highland Perthshire.
Reece Rodger, from Fife, was last seen in the Kinloch Rannoch area at 23:30 on Saturday.
Officers said Mr Rodger was camping on the shore of Loch Rannoch with friends, who believed he had gone to bed.
However, there was no trace of Mr Rodger the following morning and he was reported missing.
Sgt Lindsay Brown of Blairgowrie Police Station said: "We are extremely concerned for his safety as he is not dressed for the cold weather and he is not familiar with the area.
"Searches and inquiries are ongoing to trace him as soon as possible to ensure that he is safe and well."
Mr Rodger is described as 6ft tall, of slim build, with dark hair.
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black jogging trousers.
Sgt Brown added: "I would also ask anyone living in the local area to please check their outbuildings or sheds in case he has taken shelter there."