Police name woman killed in Stirling supported living stabbing
Police have named a woman who died after a stabbing at a supported living home in Stirling as 54-year-old Michele Rutherford.
The incident happened at the facility in Craighall Street at about 11:00 on Tuesday. Two other women, aged 29 and 58, were injured.
Ms Rutherford, from Stirling, was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where she died later.
A 32-year-old woman has been charged over the death and serious assaults.
She is expected to appear at Stirling Sheriff Court later.
The supported living home is run on behalf of Clackmannanshire and Stirling Health and Social Care by the Richmond Fellowship Scotland.
A spokesperson for the partnership said its "heartfelt thoughts and sympathies" were with Ms Rutherford's family and the two women injured.
The Richmond Fellowship Scotland said: "We and all of our staff members are deeply saddened over this tragedy. Our thoughts are with all those affected at this devastating time."