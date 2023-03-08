Woman dies after alleged serious assault in Stirling
A 54-year-old woman has died in hospital after alleged attack in Stirling.
Police were called to a report of a disturbance on Craighall Street at about 11:00 on Tuesday.
The 54-year-old woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where she later died.
A 32-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is expected to appear at Stirling Sheriff Court on Thursday.
Two other women, aged 29 and 58, were injured in the incident.
Det Insp Scott Roxburgh said: "We'd like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding as officers carry out enquiries in the area."