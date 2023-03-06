Man dies and woman injured in Falkirk house fire
- Published
A man has died and a woman has been injured in a house fire in Falkirk.
Emergency services were called to the blaze in Anderson Drive shortly after 22:30 on Sunday.
Police Scotland said a man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.
Scottish Fire and Rescue said six appliances attended the "well-developed fire", with crews on site for almost five hours.
Area commander Kenny Barbour said: "Our thoughts are very much with the gentleman's family and friends and all of those affected at this difficult time.
"Crews worked to make the area safe before leaving the scene at 03:21."