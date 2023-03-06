Falkirk wheelchair racer Abby Cook is new Blue Peter presenter
- Published
Falkirk wheelchair racer Abby Cook said she was "speechless" after being chosen as the 42nd Blue Peter presenter.
Abby, 20, will join Mwaka Mudenda, Joel Mawhinney and Henry the dog as she makes her debut on the long-running children's show on Friday.
She trains twice a week with Paralympians as part of the Forth Valley Flyers athletics club.
Abby said she "had to check it was true" when she was picked for the high-profile role.
The former Grangemouth High School pupil said: "It was a very emotional moment knowing I would actually be presenting a show I love and had grown up with."
She will combat her fear of heights as she takes on her first challenge to collect a Blue Peter badge by abseiling down Millers Dale Viaduct in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.
Abby said: "Helen (Skelton) and (dog) Barney were my era, but I also became obsessed with watching You Decide when the public got to choose the latest presenter and they picked Lindsey (Russell).
"I remember thinking what a great role model she was, she had never presented before but here was this strong woman going on the show and doing an amazing job.
"I'm hoping to do the same because I know what a lasting impression the presenters can have on the audience."
Since studying applied biological science at Forth Valley College, Abby has worked with Forth Valley Disability Sport, supporting disabled and non-disabled young people becoming active.
She has also worked as a mental health project administrator for Scottish Disability Sport.
Blue Peter editor Ellen Evans said: "When Abby came to the studio, we knew she would be great for the show because she has an unstoppable 'can do' attitude.
"She's up for any challenge and we know she'll connect beautifully with our audience because she has a real affinity for working with young people, but she also has the biggest of hearts."