Motorway closed after Perth recycling centre fire
A motorway has been closed in both directions due to a fire and explosions at an industrial recycling plant in Perth.
The M90 at Friarton Bridge remains shut while emergency services deal with the fire, which broke out at about 00:40 in the harbour area.
Diversions are in place but people are being advised to avoid the area.
Locals reported hearing a number of loud booms from the blasts as the fire took hold.
Thick smoke was seen billowing across the carriageways of the motorway above.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said six fire engines and other specialist appliances including a high volume pumping unit and aerial platforms, were sent to the scene.
A fire investigation unit van has also arrived.
A Scottish Ambulance Service Special Operations Team (Sort) - which comprises specially trained paramedics who provide the ambulance response to hazardous or challenging incidents - was also in attendance.