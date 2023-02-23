Dundee City Council axes funding for Sistema children's orchestra
- Published
A children's music charity says it is "heartbroken" after Dundee City Council axed funding for its youth orchestra.
Sistema Scotland provides free music tuition for young people in deprived areas through its Big Noise programme.
Councillors approved savings of £18m and a council tax rise of 4.75% as they passed the budget for 2023/24.
Sistema chair Benny Higgins told the BBC that the council had promised to continue "substantial funding" and branded the cuts "shameful".
The Big Noise project in the Douglas area of Dundee was the fourth to be launched by the charity in 2017.
It could be forced to end without a £300,000 grant from the council.
Mr Higgins said: "They made a promise that they would continue giving us substantial funding.
"We recognised the pressures they're under and reduced our funding request by more than 50%.
"Not only did they deny us the funding, but also they hid behind excuses that it was just a musical contribution to the community - which it's not."
Big Noise Douglas works with around 450 pupils from St Pius and Claypotts Castle primary schools.
All sessions and instruments are provided free of charge, and children can choose between learning the violin, viola, cello or double bass.
Musician Nicola Benedetti was among those urging the council to approve funding for project.
There are also Big Noise orchestra projects in Raploch in Stirling, Govanhill in Glasgow, Wester Hailes in Edinburgh and Torry in Aberdeen.
Dundee City Council declined to comment on the Sistema funding withdrawal. A recent council report had recommended the cut.
It recognised the benefits of the programme, but said the council's own music service already had a presence in the schools where Big Noise Douglas takes place.
The report also said there was limited proof that it had significantly improved attainment and attendance outcomes for children.
'Transformational programme'
But Mr Higgins insisted Big Noise Douglas had changed lives for children involved.
He added: "The council said there was a lack of evidence that it is was working, which is untrue, ask the families.
"It's a transformational programme of change for the young people and we have very solid evidence to that."
Big Noise launched its first orchestra in Raploch, Stirling in 2008.
The project was inspired by Venezuela's El Sistema, which grew from the ideas of Jose Abreu who taught music in some of Venezuela's poorest neighbourhoods.
Dundee City Council announced savings of £18m in order to set a budget of £443m for 2023/24. It said 48% of this would fund children and families services.
The 4.75% council tax increase will set the rate for band D properties at £1,486.
Cllr Willie Sawers, depute convener of the policy and resources committee, said: "This year has been particularly challenging as we are mindful of the cost of living crisis, not just on the council's finances, but on those of the people of Dundee.
"We have sought to strike a delicate balance while supporting the most vulnerable members of our communities."