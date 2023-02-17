Italian tourist on trial over Perthshire shooting party death
An Italian tourist has gone on trial accused of killing a member of his shooting party with a shotgun on a Perthshire estate.
Franco Moroni, 61, is charged with culpably and recklessly discharging a shotgun in the direction of 42-year-old Marco Cavola in March 2019.
Mr Moroni admits firing the fatal shot, but denies culpable homicide.
Prosecutors claim he fired the weapon a number of times while standing near Mr Cavola at Rossie Estate, Inchture.
Jurors were read a joint minute of evidence agreed by the prosecution and defence in which Mr Moroni accepted firing the fatal shot.
They were told Mr Moroni, Mr Cavola and a third man were taking part in a pigeon shoot from a hide on the estate.
It was confirmed that at 10:45, Mr Moroni fired a loaded shotgun and struck Mr Cavola on the back of his head.
Mr Cavola sustained "severe" head injuries and died instantly.
The agreed evidence stated the gun was not prone to accidental discharge and the safety latch was in working order.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Cavola had no alcohol, prescription drugs or illicit drugs in his system.
The trial, before Lord Clark, continues on Monday.