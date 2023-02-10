Bannockburn boy aged two dialled 999 to save unconscious mum
- Published
A toddler saved his mum's life when he called 999 after discovering her unconscious.
Hanlon Stevenson was only two when his mum Lisa suffered a seizure at their former home in Bannockburn, Stirlingshire, in February 2019.
Ms Stevenson was unconscious and the worried toddler could not wake her up.
But instead of becoming upset as his mum lay unresponsive, Hanlon remembered how to dial 999 for help in an emergency.
Ms Stevenson's seizures are caused by a condition called Chiari malformation, which means the lower part of the brain pushes down into the spinal canal.
She had taught Hanlon about calling for help if an emergency ever happened. But she never thought a time would come when the knowledge was needed.
Hanlon spoke to a call handler, shouting: "Mummy is sleeping and I can't wake her."
Police officers were sent to the address and an ambulance was summoned when they saw Hanlon and Ms Stevenson through the window.
Unconscious but breathing, Ms Hanlon was treated by paramedics and taken to Forth Valley Hospital. Hanlon's bravery and ability, at the age of two, saved his mum's life.
Now five years old and pupil at Bannockburn Primary School, Hanlon is one of a number of heroes honoured in a prestigious Police Scotland award ceremony.
Members of the public, police officers and police staff were celebrated at the Chief Constable's Bravery and Excellence Awards at Tulliallan College on Friday.
Others recognised included officers who arrested a violent man who was brandishing knives in East Kilbride, constables who rescued a man from a burning flat in Dundee and the logistics team who supported Police Scotland's operation for COP26.
'Bond with the public'
The chief constable, Sir Iain Livingstone, said: "Policing is a relentless but hugely rewarding vocation in which you can help people and change lives for the better.
"These awards illustrate the bravery and professionalism demonstrated by police officers and staff right across Scotland every day. I am grateful for their commitment to public service and dedication to duty.
"Equally, effective policing is enabled and enhanced by our bond with the public and the trust and support of our communities. It is a privilege to recognise the bravery of our fellow citizens who stepped forward with courage when need arose.
"The opportunity to welcome nominees, recipients and their families and offer my personal thanks, regards and congratulations is a pleasure."
Some of the other award recipients included:
The twins who pulled a teenager from the sea
In July 2021, twins Jonathon and Christopher Easton were playing football near Ayr esplanade, when they saw a 15-year-old girl, fully clothed, walking into the sea.
Concerned for her safety, both Jonathon and Christopher entered the water and located the girl who was unconscious and unresponsive.
They pulled the girl to the safety of shallow water, where they were joined by friends who assisted in removing her fully from the water.
Following treatment from health professionals, the girl made a full recovery.
The officers who stopped a man armed with knives
In September 2021, police in East Kilbride faced a man brandishing knives at members of the public. Constables Lee Brown, Sharon Bradbury and Gary Drewett and other officers attended the scene, locating the man and containing his movements to protect the public.
The man threatened to stab the officers, striking the police vehicle with a knife and throwing another one at the officers.
The trio brought the man under control, removing the risk of harm to the wider community.
The patrol officers who ran into a burning building
In September 2021, Constable Euan MacLeod and another officer were on patrol in Dundee, when they saw smoke coming from a flat and a man sitting on the window ledge.
The officers entered the building, now fully engulfed in flames and smoke, to rescue him and other residents while they waited for the fire service. PC MacLeod and the officer's quick thinking got everyone out of the building safely.
'That guy' - the most successful UK policing campaign
"That guy" was the most successful UK policing campaign this century, resulting in changes to government and police strategies UK-wide.
The ads featured young men encouraging others to challenge behaviours and tackle sexual crimes against women.
It was so successful a follow-up campaign was also launched last year.