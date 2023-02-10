Forfar care home resident froze to death after leaving unnoticed
A private care home has been fined £100,000 after an elderly resident froze to death after leaving unnoticed.
Georgina Norrie, 85, left through a fire exit which locked behind her and was later found in a thin nightdress.
A court heard that the fire exit door alarm was switched off and a motion sensor in Miss Norrie's room was covered with tape.
A lawyer for St David's Care in Forfar said the company expressed significant remorse and regret over the incident.
St David's Care, Forfar Ltd, admitted failing to ensure people were not exposed to risk and failing to prevent residents leaving the home on 12 January 2017.
The court heard that Miss Norrie, who had learning difficulties, advanced dementia, diabetes and renal problems, had no understanding of her lack of capacity.
She often got up in the night looking for food and the court heard that the fire door in the dining room was the only one in the care home which was not alarmed.
Dundee Sheriff Court was told that St David's Care was ranked the top private care home in the UK for safety during a poll in 2022.
The court heard that Miss Norrie was in her room when staff carried out a check at 02:00, but was not there during a subsequent check at 06:10.
When she could not be found in the building, checks were made outside.
'Badly shaken'
Miss Norrie was discovered lying on her back near the entrance to the door. She was conscious and breathing, but was only wearing nightwear.
Fiscal depute Trina Sinclair told the court: "She was using her hands to rub her upper arms to warm herself up. They carried her back to her bed.
"They phoned an ambulance and removed her wet clothing."
The court heard that Miss Norrie's breathing then changed and her eyes glazed over.
The staff initially tried CPR but stopped when they realised her notes had a "do not attempt CPR" certificate.
Paramedics pronounced Miss Norrie dead.
The court was told that staff had placed tape over the in-room sensor because it often went off through the night and disturbed other residents of the home.
Counsel for the care home, Wendy Culross, said the company fully accepted an error was made in relation to the alarm on the door.
She said: "The directors have devoted their lives to care and were badly shaken and upset by the incident.
"They were very keen to make changes to make sure this could never happen again."