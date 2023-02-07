Expert says double killer Andrew Innes may have other victims
- Published
A former senior police officer believes double killer Andrew Innes probably targeted other victims.
Innes was jailed for a minimum of 36 years on Monday for murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke and burying them under his kitchen floor in Dundee.
Jim Gamble, CEO of the Unique Safeguarding Group, said the case was "clear-cut, premeditated murder."
He said that it was very unusual for offenders like Innes not to have struck before.
Mr Gamble told BBC Good Morning Scotland: "I doubt they are his only victims.
"He was on 34 (dating) websites, I've seen this time and time again.
"Some people won't realise how close they came to engaging with this awful person."
Innes targeted Bennylyn after meeting her on the Filipino Cupid dating site.
Police later discovered that he had compiled a spreadsheet of data harvested from the site.
It graded women according to their age, height, weight, and if they had children.
His "top scores" were women in their mid to late 20s with young children.
Mr Gamble, who led the UK Child Exploitation and Online Protection (CEOP) organisation, said: "When these people are caught it's very seldom the first time they've ever done anything of this kind.
"I think anyone that knows him, that knows of him, needs to reflect on what they know about him and who he may have engaged.
"I'm sure the police are doing exactly that."
Innes lured Bennylyn and Jellica to Dundee from their home in Bristol in February 2021.
Their bodies were recovered from Innes's house the following month.
"We see that all the time we see predators who target single mothers.
"Not just to manipulate and coercively control them, but to gain access to young children."