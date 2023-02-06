Jury told to convict Andrew Innes of murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke
A jury has been instructed to find a man guilty of murdering a mother and her two-year-old girl at his home in Dundee.
Andrew Innes, 52, stabbed and beat Bennylyn Burke to death with a hammer before strangling her daughter Jellica.
Judge Lord Beckett has directed the jury that they must return guilty verdicts of murder.
