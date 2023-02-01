Trains cancelled after gas leak near Carnoustie station
- Published
Trains between Dundee and Aberdeen have been cancelled after a gas leak was detected near the tracks in Carnoustie.
Scottish Gas Network (SGN) said their engineers were working on repairs following "third party damage".
The railway around Carnoustie station and the road at Taymouth Street are expected to be closed until 12:00 on Thursday.
Carnoustie Leisure Centre and two homes within a 50m (164ft) exclusion zone have been evacuated.
Network Rail Scotland said the line would remain closed "until it's safe to reopen".
The railway operator tweeted: "This will be confirmed by SGN engineers throughout the night as they work overnight to resolve the issue. If you're travelling, check your journey."
Replacement bus services have been put in place for passengers travelling between Aberdeen and Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street and between Arbroath and Dundee.