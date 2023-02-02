Killer Andrew Innes tells of rage during Dundee hammer attack
- Published
A murder accused has described being "apocalyptically angry" as he repeatedly hit a woman on the head with a hammer at his Dundee home.
Andrew Innes said he attacked Bennylyn Burke after thinking "crazy things" because she resembled two women he felt had betrayed him.
Innes was giving evidence in his defence at the High Court in Edinburgh.
He admits killing Ms Burke and her daughter but denies their murder, citing diminished responsibility.
Innes said that he had taken Bennylyn and two-year-old Jellica to his home in Dundee after driving to meet them in Bristol.
He said Bennylyn was in the kitchen of his home preparing food when he thought she looked like a combination of his wife and another woman who had left him.
He told the court: "The person standing in front of me looked like my wife and from the neck up (the other woman).
"I thought of all the nasty things my wife had done to me and I got angry, the way she treated me.
"I was furious, I started to think some crazy things. It's insane."
He claimed it was not a premeditated attack, saying he had a samurai sword in the house and other items that were more "appropriate" weapons.
He said: "There were so many items, if this was premediated in any way it would have been way cleaner."
He said his memory of the attack was fragmented and that at one point Bennylyn Burke was lying on the living room floor when he "kept hitting her until she stopped moving"
Brian McConnachie KC, defending, asked Innes: "Where were the children?"
Innes replied that they were watching cartoons.
Members of Bennylyn and Jellica's family wept in the public seats as Innes gave evidence.
Bennylyn, who was originally from the Philippines, had met Innes online before travelling with him from Bristol to his home in Dundee in February 2021.
The following month the bodies of Bennylyn and Jellica were found hidden under his kitchen floor.
Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica, sexually assaulting Jellica and raping another child.
He also denies attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
The trial, before Lord Beckett at the High Court in Edinburgh, continues.