Man killed by car on A9 at Perth is named

He was hit between the Inveralmond and Broxden roundabouts on the A9

A man who died after being hit by a car on the A9 at Perth has been named by police.

He was 42-year-old John Stanley Lewis, also known as Cameron, from Perth.

The incident happened on the southbound carriageway, between the Inveralmond and Broxden roundabouts, at about 13:30 last Wednesday.

Mr Lewis, who was on foot, was struck by a white Peugeot 2008. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary as a precaution but was later discharged.

Sgt Kevin Wilkie, of the road policing unit in Perth, appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact police.

He said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Lewis' family and friends.

"Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may have information or dashcam footage from the road at the time to contact officers."

