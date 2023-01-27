Search for hillwalker Ross Kinghorn as belongings found
A hillwalker has been missing for more than a week after disappearing from Blair Atholl in Perthshire.
Ross Kinghorn travelled by train from Linlithgow last Monday with the intention of heading to the Bridge of Tilt area.
The 57-year-old was last seen at about 09:00 in Blair Atholl and is believed to have set out for the nerby Beinn a' Ghlò hills.
Searches of the area found some of his personal items near Bridge of Tilt.
'Experienced hillwalker'
Mr Kinghorn was reported missing last Friday after failing to return as planned.
Sgt James Longden said he was very concerned for the 57-year-old as he urged anyone with information to come forward.
"Ross is an experienced hillwalker," he said.
"His intention was to walk in the Beinn a' Ghlò hills above Blair Atholl and I would urge any other walkers who have been in the area who may have seen anything which looked out of place to get in touch as your information may prove helpful.
"I would also ask residents in the Bridge of Tilt area to check their sheds and outbuildings for any sign that he may have been there."
Mr Kinghorn is described as white, 5ft 8in (1.7m) tall, slim build, with a bald head and is believed to be wearing a blue beanie hat, blue waterproof jacket, green fleece, grey walking trousers and brown boots.
He also had a small two-wheel trolley with him which was recovered by search teams.