Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on A9
A 42-year-old man has died after being hit by a car on the A9 at Perth.
The incident happened on the southbound carriageway, between the Inveralmond and Broxden roundabouts, at about 13:30 on Wednesday.
The man, who was on foot, was struck by a white Peugeot 2008. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 31-year-old woman driving the car was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary as a precaution but was later discharged. The road fully reopened at 19:00.
Sgt Kevin Wilkie, of the road policing unit in Perth, appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact police.
The number of fatalities on the Inverness to Perth stretch of the A9 reached 13 in 2022 - the highest level in 20 years.
The Scottish government plans to invest about £5m in extra road safety measures between now and 2025.
The additional money is to be spent on enhanced road markings and safety signs and campaigns.