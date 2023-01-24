Domestic abuser jailed for 'brutal' murder of girlfriend
- Published
A man who "brutally" murdered his girlfriend following multiple instances of domestic violence has been jailed.
Kenneth Melville, 59, beat Yvonne Barr, 47, to death at her flat in Dundee on 5 November 2021.
She had received help from Scottish Women's Aid two weeks before this after he inflicted multiple injuries including tearing her hair out.
Melville was jailed for a minimum 17 years at the High Court in Glasgow after he admitted the murder.
The judge said Melville had "brutally assaulted" a vulnerable person, and the sentence would have been longer but for the guilty plea.
A hearing heard how Ms Barr had been in a relationship with Melville for nine years.
She had diabetes and mobility issues, while Melville was described as her sole carer.
Between 4 June and 13 July 2021, Ms Barr was admitted to hospital on five occasions with "blunt force injuries", including rib fractures, bruising and swelling.
On 3 October, she returned to hospital with a swollen eye and hair missing.
At various times, Ms Barr told hospital staff and a neighbour that Melville had attacked her and he was removed from the property by police.
'Snarling noises'
Scottish Women's Aid allocated refuge accommodation to Ms Barr on 26 October, however she returned to her home on Aboyne Avenue.
The hearing heard Melville returned to the property on 5 November.
Prosecutor Gavin Anderson KC said a neighbour heard a significant disturbance in the flat at about 02:00.
The advocate depute said: "The neighbour barely heard Miss Barr. However, he did hear her shout out in pain on a couple of occasions.
"Melville was heard making what was described as growling and snarling noises before several thumps were heard coming from the bedroom."
At 03:26, Ms Barr sent three text blank messages to the phone of a Scottish Women's Aid worker.
However, the person was not on shift at the time and the mobile was off.
At 05:48, Melville dialled 999 claiming he had found Ms Barr at the bottom of the bed unresponsive.
Mr Anderson said: "He stated he did not know what happened to her."
'Savage attack'
Paramedics took Ms Barr to hospital but she did not survive.
She had severe brain damage, fractures to the skull, nose, cheekbone, neck, ribs and left thigh. She also had clumps of hair missing.
The hearing heard Melville claimed not to recall exactly what happened, but said he remembered an argument during which he placed his hands around her neck.
Melville also said he struck "heavy blows" to her head and chest, pushed Ms Barr and stood on her legs.
The judge Lord Arthurson said: "As a result of your savage and murderous attack, Miss Barr sustained unsurvivable brain damage.
"You brutally assaulted a vulnerable person in her own tenancy, punched and kicked her head and body, inflicting blunt trauma of such severity she was unable to survive the catastrophic injuries."
Scottish Women's Aid said the reasons women struggle to leave abusers are varied and complex, including factors like threats of further harm, lack of faith in being believed by the justice system and the mental struggle that comes with the experience of control or abuse.
A spokesperson said: "The number one thing we must remember is that separation is not a guarantee of safety for women and children and questioning the decisions of a victim often lays the blame at her feet and feeds into harmful narratives around domestic abuse.
"Our thoughts are very much with the family of Yvonne Barr, and indeed with all who have lost loved ones to the needless violence of men."