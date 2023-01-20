Fatal accident inquiry into M9 crash deaths delayed
An eight-year wait for a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into the deaths of two people in a crash on the M9 has been delayed until September.
John Yuill, 28, and girlfriend Lamara Bell, 25, lay undiscovered by police for three days after their car came off the M9 near Stirling in 2015.
Police Scotland requested the delay as another inquiry - the death of Sheku Bayoh - was taking up resources.
Mr Yuill's family did not oppose the delay and said "We just want it over".
The FAI was due to start in April. The postponement came at a preliminary hearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court.
Mr Yuill's father Gordon told BBC Scotland: "We're hoping to discover the facts of the case. There are certain issues that we have questioned.
"We are led to believe that John was alive for some time after the accident.
"We were first told that he had died instantly and later we were told he had survived the crash.
"We are in agreement for it to start in September. We are just wanting it over and done with."
It took officers three days to arrive at the scene of the crash in July 2015 after the accident was reported by a farmer.
By then, driver Mr Yuill had died and Ms Bell was seriously hurt. She later died in hospital.
Police Scotland was fined £100,000 after admitting that failures in its call-handling system "materially contributed" to Ms Bell's death.
The force pled guilty to a charge under the Health and Safety Act in September, 2021 and admitted "corporate criminal liability".
At the time Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone apologised "unreservedly" on behalf of policing in Scotland.
The FAI had been due to start in April but it's now been delayed because of Police Scotland's involvement in another fatal incident the same year as the crash
'Significant resources'
A public inquiry into the death of Sheku Bayoh as he was being restrained by officers in Kirkcaldy is ongoing with two blocks of hearings scheduled for the coming months.
Representing the chief constable, advocate Murdo Macleod KC told Falkirk Sheriff Court the force's involvement in the Sheku Bayoh inquiry involved significant resources.
Mr Macleod said: "The Chief Constable is very keen to make progress and is acutely aware that almost eight years have passed since this tragedy occurred."
Presiding judge Sheriff Williamson said: "The reasons for the postponement of the inquiry are good and I'm particularly grateful for the relatives for their understanding."
"I appreciate that they have waited a long time for this inquiry to take place."