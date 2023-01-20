Fatal Accident Inquiry into M9 crash deaths delayed
- Published
A Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) into Police Scotland's failure to respond to a crash which caused the deaths of two people has been delayed.
Lamara Bell and John Yuill died after their car came off the M9 in 2015 and Police Scotland took three days to respond to a report of the incident near Stirling.
The FAI was due to start in April but has now been postponed until September.
The development came at a preliminary hearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court.
Police Scotland said the delay was not opposed by the families of Ms Bell and Mr Yuill.
After the hearing, Mr Yuill's father Gordon Yuill told BBC Scotland: "We are in agreement for it to start in September. We are just wanting it over and done with.
"We're hoping to discover the facts of the case. There are certain issues that we have questioned.
"We are led to believe that John was alive for some time after the accident. We were first told that he had died instantly and later we were told he had survived the crash.
"We need to establish the facts as to how long he did live."
Police Scotland was fined £100,000 after admitting that failures in its call-handling system "materially contributed" to Ms Bell's death.
It took officers three days to arrive at the scene after the accident was reported by a farmer.
By then, driver Mr Yuill had died and Ms Bell was seriously hurt. She later died in hospital.
Police Scotland pled guilty to a charge under the Health and Safety Act in September, 2021 and admitted "corporate criminal liability".
At the time Chief Constable Iain Livingstone apologised "unreservedly" on behalf of policing in Scotland.