Man charged after woman seriously hurt in Stirling hit-and-run
A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Stirling.
The woman, 63, was crossing King Street at about 14:20 on Saturday when she was struck by a grey VW Golf that had been parked nearby.
She was taken to Forth Valley Hospital where she was treated for a serious leg injury.
Police Scotland said the arrested man had been charged in connection with road traffic offences.