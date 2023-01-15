Man dies in one-vehicle crash on M9 near Grangemouth
- Published
A 32-year-old man has died in a crash on the M9 near Grangemouth.
The accident, which involved a silver Vauxhall Astra and no other vehicles, happened between junctions 6 and 7 at about 18:35 on Saturday.
The driver, who was the only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed for about five-and-a-half hours.
Police have appealed for any witnesses or anyone who may have seen the car before the crash to contact them.
They have also asked for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.