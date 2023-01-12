Fire breaks out at second Perth hotel in a month
A hotel in Perth has been evacuated after a fire broke out.
Three fire engines were sent to the Royal George Hotel on Tay Street at about 08:10, although the flames had been extinguished by staff before crews arrived.
Firefighters carried out safety checks and a woman was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation as a precaution.
It is the second fire to break out at a hotel in Perth this month, following a fatal blaze at the New County Hotel.
Three people who died in the fire on 2 January have been named by police and an investigation is ongoing.