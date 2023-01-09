Serial criminal's attack left Dundee taxi driver severely disabled
A man with 189 previous convictions has been jailed for leaving a taxi driver who did not give him a cigarette severely disabled.
Steven Greig, 45, attacked Mark Ward on Coupar Angus Road in Dundee.
He pushed Mr Ward, causing him to fall down a hill and hit his head off concrete, before kicking his victim on the head.
Greig was jailed for five years and four months for the attack at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Greig previously admitted assaulting Mr Ward to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement, permanent impairment and danger of his life.
Witnesses saw Greig hitting Mr Ward at the side of the road close to a roundabout at the city's South Road last April.
Onlookers rushed to help Mr Ward as he lay motionless on the ground.
'Catastrophic consequences'
Prosecutor Victoria Dow told judge Lady Haldane that Mr Ward needs round-the-clock care and will likely need long-term support with all aspects of life in the future.
The court heard Greig told police officers: "I'm on five bails. That's me (expletive) all because he wouldn't give me a fag."
Ms Dow told the court that Greig has previous convictions for 189 offences, including dishonesty, knife possession, drugs and road traffic offences.
She said: "Mark Ward still continues to be an inpatient in the neurological ward at Ninewells Hospital. He is dependent on 24-hour nursing care.
"He makes spontaneous sounds with occasional words, however, there is no meaningful conversation."
Passing sentence, Lady Haldane said: "Your actions have had quite catastrophic consequences for the complainer.
"He has never recovered from the assault and has been left severely disabled. He will require care for the rest of his life."