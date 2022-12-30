'Extra special' pet duck culled after avian flu outbreak
A farm owner has spoken of her sadness after an "extra special" pet duck was culled along with dozens of other birds following an avian flu outbreak.
The outbreak was confirmed at Newton Farm Holidays near Forfar on Thursday.
Farm owner Louise Nicoll said three-year-old call duck Zoom had been a favourite with visitors in person and on their Facebook page.
She said that the farm's ducks had not shown symptoms but had to be destroyed in line with government rules.
Scottish ministers have implemented a 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone around the farm in Angus.
Ms Nicoll said the farm had called in the authorities after some of their hens became unwell this week.
She said: "The hens and the ducks were separated to help prevent the risk, but even though the ducks weren't showing symptoms, a cull order was put on.
"That's been really challenging and the last two days have been pretty awful.
"All our hens and ducks were culled this morning, including little Zoom."
Ms Nicoll said that Zoom had been born at a local primary school and the class had brought her on along to live on the farm.
Ms Nicoll said: "She came with so much attitude, it was just so brilliant.
"She just settled right in."
Ms Nicoll said the farm's ducks and hens were not kept for commercial purposes, but for the love of keeping the birds.
She said: "As farmers, we are used to having to be prepared to have losses.
"We do try and treat all our animals with as much love and respect as we can, and Zoom was definitely an extra special little bird."
An Angus Council spokesman said local environmental protection officers and colleagues from the Animal and Plant Health Agency had contacted local residents who keep poultry and other birds.
He said strict national guidelines were being followed while the case was dealt with.