Driver in suspected fatal Dunipace hit and run urged to come forward
Police have renewed an appeal for information a week after a 53-year-old pedestrian was killed in a suspected hit and run incident in Dunipace.
April Mitchell died after the incident on the A872 at Avonside Drive at about 00:30 on 15 December.
Officers revisited the scene on Wednesday night as part of their ongoing investigation.
They have appealed directly to the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision to contact them.
Insp Michelle Burns said: "Our thoughts remain with April's family at this difficult time and we are keeping them informed as our investigation continues."