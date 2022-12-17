Suspected Dunipace hit-and-run victim named by police
A woman who died in a suspected hit and run at Dunipace near Denny has been named by police.
April Mitchell, 53, who was from the area, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident happened on the A872 at Avonside Drive at about 00:30 on Thursday.
Insp Stephen Quinn said: "Our investigation to identify the vehicle involved and the full circumstances remains ongoing." He appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
"Our thoughts remain with April's family and friends at this terrible time," Insp Quinn added.
Anyone with information, dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact police.
