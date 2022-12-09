Man arrested after police vehicle collision in Dundee
A man has been arrested after a collision between an unmarked police vehicle and another car in Dundee.
A white Ford Focus failed to stop when signalled to by officers in a police vehicle in the city's Clepington Road at about 10:10 on Tuesday.
Police Scotland said the incident then ended a short time later in a supermarket car park at Kingsway Retail Park following a collision between both vehicles.
Nobody was injured in the incident.
An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a number of offences.
Police Scotland is appealing for anyone who may have seen the collision at Kingsway Retail Park, or who has any other information, to come forward.
