Man charged with murder of 90-year-old in Forfar
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 90-year-old former doctor in Forfar.
Jason Massie, 31, is alleged to have beaten, stabbed and pushed a cooker onto William Yule - who was a GP in the town for 20 years before he retired.
Mr Massie is alleged to have entered his home in Hillside Road, uninvited on 6 December.
He appeared briefly in private at Dundee Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.
Mr Massie, from North Grimsby, Arbroath, is also charged with stealing a set of car keys and being in possession of two knives.
The charges state that he was on bail at the time of the attack, having been granted it at Dundee Sheriff Court on 29 August.
Solicitor Grant Bruce, for Mr Massie, made no motion for bail and the case was continued for further examination.
Dr Yule grew up in Morayshire and worked as a doctor in the Royal Navy before working for a short time on Shetland.
In 1968 he moved to Forfar with his wife Kirsty, where he served as a GP until he retired in 1992. It is understood he also had two daughters.
Following his retirement, Dr Yule went on to become an author, publishing two books. He also wrote a number of research papers and was published by the Lancet and other medical journals.