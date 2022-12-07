Man arrested following death of pensioner in Forfar
A man has been arrested following the death of a 90-year-old man in Forfar.
Police were made aware of the pensioner's death in Hillside Road in the Angus town at about 13:10 on Tuesday.
Officers said a 31-year-old man has been arrested and inquiries into the circumstances of the man's death were continuing.
A post-mortem examination has yet to take place and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said there would be additional patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the community.