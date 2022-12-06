Car crashes into Dundee University classroom
- Published
A Dundee University building has been closed after a car left the road and crashed into a classroom.
The electric vehicle hit the wall of the Dalhousie Building in Old Hawkill shortly after 13:00.
No one is understood to have been injured in the incident, and the classroom was empty at the time.
The university said students would be allowed to collect their belongings from the building, which is now closed until tomorrow morning.
The car was towed away shortly after 15:00.