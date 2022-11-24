Motorcyclist who died in crash on Angus road named
A motorcyclist who died after a crash with a car on an Angus road has been named.
Jonathan Marsh, 48, from Brechin, was riding a black BMW R1150GS on the B961 at Monikie when it was involved in a collision with a MG5 EV.
The incident took place at the junction with Panmure Road at about 20:50 on Tuesday. No-one else was injured in the crash.
Police Scotland appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Sgt Kevin Wilkie said: "Our thoughts are very much with Jonathan's family at this very difficult time.
"Our investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened is ongoing and we continue to appeal to anyone who can assist, who has not already spoken with officers, to please get in touch.
"If you have dash-cam footage or anything else that could help, please call us on 101."
The road was closed to allow accident investigations and re-opened at about 03:30 on Wednesday.