Woman who died in A9 crash named as Claire Wilson
A woman who died in a one-vehicle crash on the A9 in Perthshire has been named by police.
Claire Wilson, from Dunfermline, was driving a white Mini Cooper which crashed at about 21:20 on Thursday at the junction for Stanley, between Luncarty and Bankfoot.
The 55-year-old, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The A9 northbound was closed by investigators for about five hours.
Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing to establish the circumstances and urged anyone with information to contact its non-emergency line.
Sgt Gordon Dickson added: "Our thoughts are with Claire's family and friends at this difficult time."
