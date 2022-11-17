Stirling University Students' Union votes to go 100% vegan
- Published
Stirling University Students' Union has become the first in the UK to move to ban meat and dairy products from its campus outlets.
The union has committed to serving only plant-based food by 2025 following a vote by students.
The move was proposed by the Plant-Based Universities (PBU) campaign and has been supported by BBC presenter and conservationist Chris Packham.
The Countryside Alliance claimed the move was "a divisive ban".
The PBU said the students' union was setting a gold standard in environmental policy for other universities to follow.
A majority of about 100 students at the union's November general meeting voted in favour of the proposal.
About 17,000 students attend the university.
PBU said it would work with catering staff to ensure the vote was implemented in a way that provides "cheap, delicious and sustainable options throughout campus".
The motion aims to have 50% of the options being plant-based by the 2023-24 academic year.
Chris Packham, who hosts the BBC Autumnwatch and Springwatch series, tweeted his support, saying it was an example of "young people doing it for themselves".
Nathan McGovern, Plant-Based Universities co-founder, told BBC Scotland's Mornings programme that the transition to a plant-based food system was the "key solution to the climate crisis."
He defended the low number of students who voted on the motion.
He said: "The details of the motion were available to the whole student body over a week before the vote was taken.
"The majority of students who took the opportunity to vote, voted in favour of the motion for this transition. That is choice."
He added: "It shows that people invested in creating a better world and a sustainable food system are pushing for this change.
"So, absolutely, we would love to see other universities and catering establishments follow this."
Bryce Cunningham, a dairy farmer Mossgiel Family Farm in Ayrshire, currently supplies about 12 university campuses.
He said: "They're claiming environmental reasons for it, but the Scottish dairy sector is massively reducing their carbon emissions.
"The reason we supply these contract universities and schools is because we have an ambition to be net zero by 2025.
"I believe all this is going to do is cause an increase in imported processed foods that just have a plant-based badge on.
"It's not going to be supporting the Scottish agricultural sector in any way."
Environmental activist George Monbiot said it was "fantastic" to see the next generation taking control of their future.
He said: "The Plant-Based Universities campaigners at the University Of Stirling are leading the way in tackling the climate crisis and creating a sustainable food system."
Mo Metcalf-Fisher, a spokesman for the Countryside Alliance said: "The students' union should opt to source its meat and dairy from local, sustainable farmers rather than implement a divisive ban, which stifles freedom of choice."