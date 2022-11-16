Man jailed for raping women at student halls
- Published
A former Army reservist has been jailed for 11-and-a-half years for raping three women in university halls and student flats in Scotland.
Lewis Grant targeted victims from southern Scotland to Stirling, over a nine-year-period.
Grant, 28, raped a student in her halls in Musselburgh, before raping two more women while he was a student at Stirling University.
He will be placed under supervision for three years following his release.
Grant, who denied the offences, was also found guilty of having sex with an underage girl in Dumfries.
He was previously acquitted of raping two other women, with the jury returning verdicts of not guilty and not proven.
One victim contacted police in May 2020 with photos of her injuries.
Officers investigated to see if Grant, of Bridge of Allan, had any former partners who might also have been raped or abused.
Jailing Grant at the High Court in Edinburgh, judge Lord Summers ordered he should be kept under supervision for three years after his sentence.
Defence counsel Herbert Kerrigan KC said that Grant accepted that there was "absolutely no alternative" to a prison sentence following his conviction.