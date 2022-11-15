Demolition 'only viable option' for fire-ravaged Dundee building
A listed building in Dundee destroyed in a deliberate fire will be demolished, council officials have confirmed.
Crews battled the blaze at the former Robertson's furniture shop for nine hours after the alarm was raised at about 18:00 on Saturday.
The roof and floors were completely destroyed and the internal steel frame has buckled.
Dundee City Council said demolition was "the only viable option."
The building on Barrack Street dates back to the 1930s but has been empty since 2011.
The council said the external masonry façade also suffered major distortion and cracking which had worsened since the fire, leaving the building in an unsafe condition.
It said the demolition would be carried out as soon as it could be arranged.
The demolition will be paid for by the council, which will then pursue the building's owner for reimbursement.
A Dundee City Council spokesman said: "Only the exterior walls of the building have been left following the fire and these are in a dangerous condition and likely to collapse.
"That is why we have a duty in the interests of public safety to move as quickly as possible to demolish what is left of this once fine building.
"Despite our efforts to consider how much of Willison House could be retained, the extent of the fire has left nothing that can be saved."