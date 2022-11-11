Teenager rescued after getting stuck on mudflats at Montrose
A teenage girl has been rescued after she became stuck in the mud on mudflats in the dark.
Coastguard teams were called out to Montrose Basin in Angus when the alarm was raised on Thursday evening.
Rescuers donned mudder shoes, designed to allow people to walk on mud, to reach the 15-year-old and pulled her to safety on a stretcher.
The girl is understood to have contacted police for help, who then alerted the coastguard.
Aberdeen Coastguard said was checked over by an ambulance crew after she was brought back to safety at about 22:20, and was found to be well.
Coastguard teams from Montrose, Dundee, St Andrews and South Queensferry were involved in dealing with the incident.