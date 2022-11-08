New indoor skate park approved for Dundee
Plans have been approved for a new indoor skate park in Dundee.
Local skaters Lewis Allan, 23, and Scott Young, 26, first lodged their bid for Passion Park in March.
However it was rejected for encouraging car use and new plans to convert a former garage closer to the city centre were submitted in August.
The city's last indoor skatepark, The Factory, closed in 2019 after 20 years - and all other skating spots are outdoors.
The new facility will feature an adaptable street skating section, a bowl and a mini ramp as well as a spectator area.
Councillors rejected the first planning application as they said the chosen location in Dryburgh Industrial Estate could encourage car use.
In their latest application to Dundee City Council, Mr Allan and Mr Young said Dundee was in "desperate need of an indoor skate park" as there were no indoor facilities in the city or within a 50-mile radius.
Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Ayr and Dumbarton all have indoor skate parks.
The pair said the new facility would be "a huge asset to the city of Dundee and would offer incredible benefits to the physical and mental health of the population."
They conducted a survey earlier this year to gauge local interest in a new indoor facility which returned more than 1,000 responses.
Mr Allan said locals expressed support for the project due to the lack of suitable skate spaces during the winter, with some skaters resorting to using multi-story car parks.
"We put in our first application in March and it got knocked back and so did the appeal," he said.
"So we're pleased it's been accepted now.
"Now we've got planning permission, we're going to speak with the contractors who are building the skate park and finalise the designs.
"We'd like to begin construction as soon as possible.
"We're hoping to open at the beginning of next year. We can't wait to provide a facility for wheeled sports users in Dundee.
"It's been a journey but we just want to say thank you to everyone who has given us support throughout the process."
The pair will also be offering lessons at the indoor skatepark for any beginners keen to try out skateboarding.
Mr Allan added: "We'll have instructors at the park who will run lessons for any beginners.
"We want to encourage people to take up the sport and make it more approachable."
The pair are planning to privately fund Passion Park themselves.