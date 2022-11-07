Man, 51, dies in Dundee car crash
- Published
A 51-year-old man has died in a car crash in the Lochee area of Dundee.
The incident happened at about 15:30 on Sunday, close to the junction with Rankine Street, and involved a black Vauxhall Astra 2010 car.
Emergency services attended and the man, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police Scotland said the road was closed for two hours following the collision. Officers said no-one else was injured.
Sgt Gordon Dickson said: "I would ask any motorists with dash-cam footage to check it to see if they may have information that could assist in our investigation."