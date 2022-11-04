Partygoers could hold key to identifying Dundee rape suspect
- Published
Police say partygoers could be key to tracing a man who raped a 20-year-old woman in Dundee's west end last weekend.
The attack happened about 01:00 on Sunday in Brook Street, near Brook Gardens.
Detectives said the male suspect was aged about 20 and had a brown fringe. He was wearing a navy hooded top.
Following the incident, police patrols have been increased in the area to reassure local people.
Det Insp Marc Lorente said the streets were busy with students and Halloween revellers at the time.
He added: "We are keen to view any photos or footage from mobile phones taken by anyone in this vicinity in the early hours of Sunday morning as you may have captured something that could assist our inquiries."
