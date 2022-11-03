Teenagers in court over Dundee rioting offences
- Published
A teenager has been charged and another has been reported in connection with rioting offences in Kirkton, Dundee.
A 16-year-old male is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday.
The other male, also aged 16, has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal over mobbing and rioting offences.
Disorder began on Beauly Square at about 17:30 on Monday and continued for several hours. Fireworks were thrown at the emergency services and one police officer suffered a minor injury.
Drivers were forced to turn back from the fires and a Police Scotland helicopter circled above the area.
There were reports of vehicles being hit with bricks and people jumping on car roofs.
Police Scotland said officers were following several other lines of inquiry and were identifying others involved.
Ch Supt Phil Davison said: "I want to reassure people that we are continuing to investigate a number of crimes committed during the evening and I fully expect others to be identified and charged as this work progresses."
He said a "highly visible police presence" would continue in the Kirkton area into the weekend.
He urged anyone with information or CCTV, dashcam or other footage to send it to the police.