Tay Bridge closed as tractor and trailer blown over
The Tay Road Bridge has been closed after a large trailer overturned on the northbound carriageway.
Drivers have been asked to avoid the area since the tractor crash at about 17:55.
The bridge was closed to high-sided vehicles at around that time and a 30mph speed limit was in put place because of high winds.
It is expected to be closed in both directions for a "considerable time" while staff work on repairs.
The vehicle involved in the crash has been recovered but there was damage to the walkway on the 1.4mile (2.2km) bridge, which spans the Tay estuary between Dundee and Newport-on-Tay.
Safety inspections were also being carried out in high wind conditions.
Diversions via Perth are in place.