Woman, 28, and boy, 15, arrested over Dundee rioting offences
Two more arrests have been made over rioting offences in Kirkton, Dundee.
Police said a 28-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy had been charged with mobbing and rioting offences after the disorder on Monday night.
Disorder began on Beauly Square at about 17:30. Fireworks were thrown at the emergency services and one police officer suffered a minor injury.
A 16-year-old boy has already been charged and another 16-year-old boy has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
Drivers were forced to turn back from fires and a police helicopter circled above the area on Monday.
There were reports of vehicles being hit with bricks and people jumping on car roofs.
Police Scotland said officers were following several other lines of inquiry and were identifying others involved.
Ch Supt Phil Davison said: "I want to reassure people that we are continuing to investigate a number of crimes committed during the evening and I fully expect others to be identified and charged as this work progresses."
He said a "highly visible police presence" would continue in the Kirkton area into the weekend.
He urged anyone with information or CCTV, dashcam or other footage to send it to the police.
The woman and two of the boys are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court later.