Man jailed after cocaine almost killed baby in Perthshire
- Published
A baby boy's heart stopped and had to be revived with 15 minutes of CPR after he ingested cocaine from a man who was supposed to be looking after him.
Goe Wheeler, 30, was jailed for 18 months after admitting endangering the two-month-old baby's life in Perthshire in 2020.
A court heard Wheeler invited a friend to join him snorting cocaine.
The drug most likely entered the baby's system from Wheeler's finger when he lifted the child out of his crib.
The baby, who cannot be identified, became ill through the night and Wheeler noticed that his heart appeared to be racing much faster than normal.
Fiscal depute Bill Kermode said the baby was rushed to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee and a urine sample was taken which showed cocaine in his system.
While in hospital, the baby's heart stopped, and doctors had to perform emergency CPR for 15 minutes to revive him. It is understood the child recovered.
Solicitor Michael O'Neill, defending, told the court that Wheeler accepted he had taken cocaine while looking after the baby and that the drug "would have been on his finger."
Sheriff Euan Duthie said: "You clearly endangered [the child's] life and this incident involved a high degree of recklessness on your part."