Road in Dundee blocked as youths light fires
- Published
A road in Dundee has been blocked by a series of deliberate fires as youths hurled fireworks in the streets.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to an incident on Beauly Square in the city's Kirkton area at around 17:30.
Videos on social media show fires lit on the adjacent Balgowan Avenue and police with riot shields attending.
Drivers were forced to turn back from the fires and a Police Scotland helicopter circled above the area.
Some reports said cars had been hit as bricks were thrown at them.
Police Scotland confirmed there was an ongoing incident in the Kirkton area but did not give any more details.