Road blocked by fires as youths rampage in Dundee
A road in Dundee has been blocked by a series of deliberate fires as youths hurled fireworks in the streets.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to an incident on Beauly Square in the city's Kirkton area at around 17:30.
Videos on social media show fires lit on the adjacent Balgowan Avenue and police with riot shields attending.
Drivers were forced to turn back from the fires and a Police Scotland helicopter circled above the area.
Some reports said cars had been hit as bricks were thrown at them, and that people were jumping on vehicles.
Another image appeared to show youths smashing windows at a nearby school.
Police Scotland confirmed there was an ongoing incident in the Kirkton area but did not give any more details.
The leader of Dundee City Council, John Alexander, said he was disgusted by the scenes.
He posted on Facebook: "This isn't just a wee bonfire. Blocking roads with bins ablaze, smashing up cars and damaging our schools are scenes that you'd expect in an action movie or war-torn nation.
"I'm shocked but more than that, I'm angry. This reckless behaviour endangers lives, with emergency vehicles unable to pass on Balgowan Avenue and it costs residents and every taxpayer money."