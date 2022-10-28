Perth residents and businesses seek answers after repeat flooding
- Published
Perth residents have called for an investigation after homes and businesses were flooded for the second time in two years.
Locals believe housebuilding could be a contributory factor, after the Craigie Burn recently burst its banks.
The water washed through the Cherrybank Inn and forced householders out of their homes.
Residents and businesses will discuss the issue with the council, environment agency Sepa and Scottish Water.
Janice Haig saw her insurance costs quadruple after she was forced to claim £35,000 for the damage to her home in 2020.
She said: "It's not just the monetary effect - obviously belongings can be replaced.
"It's the anxiety, it's the constant watching the weather to see if there's going to be rainfall.
"It's looking out for flood warnings when your phone goes."
Keith Harvey and his partner spent eight months out of their home after the 2020 flood, and has now experienced more damage after the recent downpours.
He said: "The last time the flood happened in 2020, we were told that this was a once-in-a-lifetime event, but obviously it's not.
"I think it's primarily due to the housing that they've built towards Broxden and they're planning to build more housing behind us here in the bottom of Craigie Hill golf course."
The issue will be discussed at a public meeting of residents and agencies including Perth and Kinross Council, Scottish Water and environmental regulator the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).
SNP MP for Perth and North Perthshire Pete Wishart said: "There are a number of new developments going up in the Broxden area which impacts onto the Craigie area too.
"What we have are concerns about some of the drainage issues.
"People are anecdotally telling us that there's experiencing difficulties and observing issues with this."
Sepa said investigating the drainage systems of new build estates was out with its statutory remit.
A spokeswoman said: "All developers should consider how they will manage rain and surface water run-off to avoid the risk of flooding to the new development, to adjacent developments and to any watercourses where surface water is discharged.
"Surface water drainage for new developments is under the remit of the flood prevention authority, which in this case is Perth and Kinross Council."
'Reduce flood risk'
The council said it was currently drafting an updated version of its 2016 Tay Local Flood Risk management plan.
A spokesman for the authority said: "This plan sets out the action the council is taking to manage and, where possible, reduce flood risk in Perth, as well as the action residents and businesses can take themselves to protect their properties."