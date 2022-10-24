Woman, 83, killed in collision on A9 at Blackford
An 83-year-old woman has been killed in a two-car crash on the A9 at Blackford, Perthshire.
The woman was a passenger in a Suzuki SX4 driven by an 89-year-old man when it was it was involved in a collision with an Audi A4.
The incident happened at about 20:40 on Sunday on the A9 at its junction with the B8081.
The driver of the Suzuki and the 31-year-old female driver of the Audi were uninjured.
A 54-year-old passenger in the Suzuki and three teenage girls in the Audi were also unhurt.
The northbound carriageway of the A9 was closed for seven hours as a result of the accident.
Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
