Floating stage planned for Scotland's lowland canals
- Published
A new floating stage is planned for the canals between Glasgow and Edinburgh.
There are hopes it could moor in the villages and towns along the 66 miles of the Union and Forth & Clyde Canals.
There are aspirations it could provide unique locations at which amateur and professional entertainers could perform.
Organisers say the stage could also be used at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, in the centre of Glasgow, at the Kelpies or the Falkirk Wheel.
The Floating Stage Project follows the 200th anniversary celebrations of the lowland canals.
Organisers want to create a new charitable organisation which would operate and position the stage along the canal.
Volunteers would learn about boat movement and maintenance as well as event promotion and stage management.
They hope it could be used for charity fundraisers, local choirs and bands, theatre, and school performances.
Community organisations could use the portable venue for free or at a very low cost.
Some bigger names may also able grace the floating stage.
The proposed stage would measure 14.4x3m (47x10ft), with an optional fold-out extension. An accompanying service boat would offer changing rooms and a seating area.
Stuart Rennie, founder of the Floating Stage project said: "The concept for the Floating Stage was borne out of the celebrations of the 200th anniversary of the Union Canal, which brought together the boating fraternity, local communities, and many types of entertainment both on the water and on the banks of the canal.
"It really was a festival of entertainment, and it's now great to see the vision moving towards becoming a reality.
"I would encourage as many as possible to show their support, either through our website, or on our social media channels."
They are looking to form an initial committee to oversee and progress the early stages of the project, including forming the not-for-profit charity and grant and funding applications.